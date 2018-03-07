Past Pages for Thursday, March 8, 2018

150 Years Ago

Turners' Ball: One hundred dancers attended the very lively affair. The old bachelors who got smiled at and asked to dance by the ladies strutted around looking as proud as a boy with a new pair of red top boots.

140 Years Ago

Pencil scratches: Clem Berry is lame, so is Billy Ingraham and Parson Hammond. A few more accidents and a limpy go-fetch-it club will be in order.

130 Years Ago

A Bill to Protect Women: Representative Thomas of Illinois, while visiting a drugstore, saw a lithograph of the wife of the President of the United States used as advertisement for a patent nostrum. It showed her with a disagreeable superscription. Thomas will introduce a bill asking unanimous consent to have it read, making it a misdemeanor to display the picture of any American woman in that manner without written permission. The bill states that the likeness of no woman, alive or dead, who is or has been the daughter, mother or sister of any citizen, of the United States, shall, without written consent, be used as an advertisement for any patent medicine or any similar purpose — $500 to $5,000 fine.

110 Years Ago

Face the Facts, World War I: Hungry men cannot fight their best. Please use less wheat — it is the best food for soldiers to fight on and easiest to ship. By saving just a little less than a quarter of what we ate last year, we can support those fighting our battles.

70 Years Ago

Classified ads: For sale — Well-matched pair hound dogs, pedigreed strain. Contact Warden Nevada State Prison.

For rent — Housekeeping trailer, $8 per week for one; trailer space $5 per week for one … water, hot showers and laundry facilities furnished. Mountain View Trailer Park, Winnie Lane.

20 Years Ago

Insurance premiums: Nevada is in the top 10 states to have the highest auto insurance premiums. Theft and a high rate of injuries are contributing causes. Nevada motorists paid an average of $912.96 for auto insurance …

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.