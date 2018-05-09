Past Pages for Thursday, May 10, 2018

150 Years Ago

Pistol Gallery and Music: Lance Nightingill has erected a pistol gallery at the Warm Springs Hotel. He has also engaged the Carson Brass Band to "warble music all the day" on Sundays. The baths are the crowning glory of the establishment, unsurpassed and unequalled.

140 Years Ago

Came to the circus: Something out of the common order of events transpired. Nothing but a circus could have produced such a sensation. Sidewalks were crowded with people by early breakfast time; bucolic delegations were in full strength. In circus season there is wonderful interest taken in the children. It is as full as ever of charms to us. All Western towns are circussy, but we doubt if any other place of its size in the world can equal Carson in its support of a horse opera.

130 Years Ago

Bad fishermen: Parties camping near Washoe Lake are supplying Virginia City with fish. The fisherman have never seen fishing in the daytime, and the supposition is that they drag the lake with a seine at night. If this is true, the authorities should set a watch and see that they are prevented from playing this game any longer.

110 Years Ago

Postal cards: Postmaster Hofer received word from the Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. stating that a number of obscene and lewd postal cards had been forwarded to him that were mailed at the Carson City post office. Postmaster Hofer has been instructed to withhold all mail matter of this description and forward it to his office. The government postal laws set forth that any party sending lewd, obscene, indecent or suggestive pictures, language or anything else of this nature shall receive a fine of not less than $5,000 or five years hard labor in a government penitentiary.

70 Years Ago

Gold Coast arrives: "The Gold Coast," formerly the property of the Georgia Northern Railroad, was reawakened when the first private railroad car in more than a decade was spotted on the V&T track. The train car was formerly the property of the president of the Georgia Northern Railroad and recently acquired by Lucius Beebe, New York newspaperman, and historian Charles M. Clegg, industrial photographer. He collaborated with Beebe in "Mixed Train Daily," about shortline railroads. The coach included an artificial fireplace, Venetian glass mirrors, a master site, guest stateroom, three washrooms and a shower, a dining room for six, crystal chandeliers, rose carpet, etc. They plan to park their rolling home in a cottonwood grove in the V&T yard.

20 Years Ago

Graduation test: Nevada high school juniors flunked an April exam that tests basic skills. Nearly 40 percent failed and the score was worse for minority students. The board set new passing scores — 61 percent for math and reading score of 70 percent.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.