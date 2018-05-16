Past Pages for Thursday, May 17, 2018

150 Years Ago

Empire: The Spanish Mill will be prevented from resuming its quartz crushing for the next five or six weeks because the water wheel has broken. This is much regretted just at a time when mills are being well supplied with ore.

140 Years Ago

Earl Granville, the British diplomat, is master of 20 languages that are said to get fearfully mixed up when he puts his tight boots on in a warm room.

130 Years Ago

Rookeries: Old rookeries in Carson are an eyesore to residents and visitors and a drawback to the advancement and prosperity of the town. Property owners should do all in their power to encourage demolition of the rattle-trap concerns and erect handsome and substantial structures in their place.

110 Years

The beginning of the end — Receiver for the State Bank: Judge Langan appointed F. L. Wildes as Deputy State Treasurer of the State of Nevada to the position of receiver of the State Bank. He is to file a bond in the sum of $1 million. The entire matter now rests in the hands of the receiver and the depositors must look to him for their money or percentage of it if they are lucky.

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Cinema 50 Discount Theater. All seats $1.50 — "The Odd Couple 2," "As Good As It Gets" and "Paulie."

20 Years Ago

Nevada All State Trail benefit: Money is being raised to clean up the trails. At least $10,000 needs to be raised through the raffle of a 1997 Spanish Arabian. The colt was donated by Chris Davidson of Siesta Spanish Arabians in Yerington.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.