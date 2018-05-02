Past Pages for Thursday, May 3, 2018

150 Years Ago

Street Sprinkling: Because of the warm dry weather and wind, the streets have become very dusty. The cart sprinkler was brought into requisition and traveled pretty lively along the main thoroughfare, but the dust poured in from the cross-streets so fast the sprinkler afforded but slight relief.

140 Years Ago

Gold Hill Train: Great excitement prevailed at the platform at Gold Hill when the train passed. The cause was a daring attempt at highway robbery. While Wells Drury was standing beside the baggage truck waiting for the train, a pickpocket from the East went through him for all he had — which amounted to one toothpick, a half paper of tobacco, one short bit (borrowed) and a list of probable delegates to the Storey County convention. Wells was highly indignant and talking about six shooters and things. Detectives are on the track.

130 Years Ago

Rod man: Norrie, the divining rod man, claims to be able to tell how far below the groundwater is to be found. He heard Mr. Danhauser was sinking a well on his premises in the southwestern part of town. They were about 15 feet down, and he told them they would strike water at 20 feet. They laughed at the idea. He remained to verify his conclusion, and they struck a flow at 19 feet that at once rose 12 feet in the well.

110 Years Ago

Park Theater: A tryout of films showed them to be the best received. The films to be presented are as follows: Baby Shows, Collecting Post Cards, Shadows of a Great City, When Women Meet and The Forger in High Society. Miss Genevieve Lamb will sing the following songs: "The Glorious Highball" and "I'm Thinking Always of You."

50 Years Ago

Classified ads: Wanted to lease: Setting hen willing to hatch duck eggs. Premier Mines, Carson City. For rent: Three-room apartment for rent. Electrically equipped. Adults only.

20 Years Ago

Ormsby House: Gaming machines are working again at the Ormsby House after a water pipe burst at the south end of the casino. Water soaked the carpet, electronic scale, bill sorter and coin wrapper in the cashier's cage and flooded the vault.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.