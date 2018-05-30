Past Pages for Thursday, May 31, 2018

150 Years Ago

Good joke, well played: Johnny Tuers of minstrel fame came to Virginia City, and Strouse Chief of Police and Pat. Lannan, Constable, came and brought a writ for his arrest. They stopped for a chat and drink at the Warm Springs Hotel. Johnny proposed to his captors that if he could only borrow a gun of Lances he would shoot some game for the party as they journeyed toward home. When they got to the chalk hills, Johnny discovered lots of game and footed away in search of it. Strouse and Lannan sat patiently and expectantly in their buggy waiting for Johnny to come with the game while the shots grew fainter and fainter. Thinking something was wrong the two vigilant executives of the law began a search for the prisoner. After getting well away from them, Johnny trudged leisurely back to the Warm Springs and returned the gun he had borrowed from Lance. This is about the coolest proceeding of this breezy season.

140 Years Ago

All sorts: Pedestrianism is becoming fashionable in this city. At an early hour every morning numerous walkers for health, muscle and appetite may be encountered on the Warm Springs road.

130 Years Ago

Logging: Frank Nash who was engaged in logging at Incline was struck in the breast by a log and brought to Circe's hotel where he died. Nash was an Irishman about 21 years of age.

110 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Oriental Drug Store and Medicine Company, No. 206, between 2nd and 3rd, S. Valley St., Carson City, has been opened by Mr. Jeang Kee, assistant to the noted Chinese physician of the Emperor's Army, and cures all curable diseases that the human flesh is heir to — Herbal Remedies carefully prepared by himself …"

100 Years Ago

William Kennett and Dr. E. T. Krebs patent: The United States patent office has granted a patent for the manufacture of fuel briquettes from oil shale, aphaltum and other hydrocarbon ingredients. This will permit the utilization of the vast oil shale beds in Nevada for use as fuel. The new fuel process will mean a cheap fuel for the state. The cost of a ton of these briquettes will not exceed $4.

70 Years Ago

Carson Hospital: Final blueprints for the proposed Carson-Tahoe Hospital have been approved by the board of trustees, according to Arnold Millard, president. Once the contact is awarded the construction will begin. The building will be constructed of brick and located in a lot about four or five blocks north of the Governor's Mansion. The structure will face toward the mountains and shaped like a "T." The south end will consist of a solarium and wards. The north end will house the kitchen, nurses' quarters and other work rooms. (Carson City's first hospital)

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.