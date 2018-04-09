Past Pages for Tuesday, April 10, 2018

150 Years Ago

A Boat for Pyramid Lake: Mr. H. C. Parker, Indian Agent for this state, has recently had constructed a large flat-bottomed boat, which he designs rigging with a set of sails and a center-board and employ it in the navigation of Pyramid Lake. We saw it yesterday and were struck with its apparent commodiousness and strength.

130 Years Ago

Racing Challenge: To James Sheehy: Having seen in the Enterprise that you challenge any man in the western part of Nevada to run from Virginia City to Steamboat Springs for $500 a side best man in Nevada preferred, so as to make it interesting. Race to be run 14 days from time of signing articles — man and money ready at Monarch Saloon, Carson City. Jack Furlong.

100 Years Ago

Jesse R. Grant Again Seeks Nevada Divorce: Jesse R. Grant, youngest son of General U.S. Grant, has again filed suit for divorce form Elizabeth Chapman Grant, from Home he tried unsuccessfully to get a divorce five years ago. Grant is a mining engineer.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

Bringing the water shortage situation closer to home, announcement was made today that the flow of the Carson River near Carson City during the past winter months has been only 31 percent average.

50 Years Ago

The first book ever published about the famed Washoe Indian basket maker, Dat So La Lee, has just been released by the Nevada State Museum in Carson City.

30 Years Ago

During his inaugural ball in 1983, Gov. Richard Bryan was drawn aside by a group of students that presented him with a Las Vegas High School varsity jacket. It remains the most cherished of the hundreds of gifts Ryan has received as governor.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.