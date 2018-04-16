Past Pages for Tuesday, April 17, 2018

150 Years Ago

A Mean Outrage: Yesterday's Enterprise relates the following: We understand that a ball in this city last Saturday night a bowl of punch was drugged with croton oil and that quite a number of persons, both male and female, were thus brought to grief. Anyone caught doing so dirty a trick as putting this drug into drinks should be severely dealt with. A few months since, a man came near losing his life by being dosed with croton oil.

130 Years Ago

Why don't our rival Boards of Fish Commissioners settle their contest by going fishing, the largest catch to determines title to the office. This is the only lucid solution of the fish question we have seen yet.

100 Years Ago

Mr. and Mrs. F.N. Fletcher returned on yesterday's motor from a two-day visit to Reno.

70 Years Ago

Virtues of Carson City were extolled recently as far south as Mexico City and as far north as Winnipeg, Canada, Roy M. Whitacre, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, was informed today. Brochures were distributed by the Black-Foxe Military Institute students.

50 Years Ago

Ignorance and Narcotics: As virtually everybody in Carson City must realize by now, drug use by teenagers has mushroomed into this community's No. 1 social problem. But ignorance on the subject of narcotics, especially dangerous among parents, continues unabated.

30 Years Ago

A two-block area of southwest Carson City was evacuated shortly before dawn this morning after a resident reported a natural gas line break in the street in front of her home.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.