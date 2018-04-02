Past Pages for Tuesday, April 3, 2018

150 Years Ago

The social last evening was well attended; how numerously our informant did not state. The printers venture the assertion that it was a much more joyous place to its inmates that to those in the White House at the other end of the Pacific Railroad Avenue. The Appeal office was remembered with a supply of cake and ice cream. Thanks.

130 Years Ago

General Sheridan is reported as saying he would rather be the father of twins than be president.

100 Years Ago

Newton B. Drury and Aubrey Drury of Berkeley have been granted commissions in the aviation section of the United States Army, each receiving the rank of second lieutenant. The first is assigned to balloons at Omaha and the second in Texas. These young men are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Wells Drury, both well known in Nevada. Drury was a newsman, deputy Secretary of State and member of the legislature.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

Apparently there is no relief in sight at the present for western Nevada power users, J.G. Allard, chairman of the Nevada Public Service Commission, announced here yesterday afternoon. Sierra Pacific Power officials are considering diesel or steam generators (to offset brownout conditions caused by lower-than-average rainfall that drives hydroelectric generators.)

50 Years Ago

The Carson City Motel Association has passed a resolution recommending the voters of Ormsby County should make a decision on whether they want an 18-hole golf course or not.

30 Years Ago

The state Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the 10-year prison sentence of a former top ranking state employee convicted of a sex offense.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.