Past Pages for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017

150 Years Ago

An additional reward of $500 for the arrest of Riley has been offered by Mrs. Harriet Smith, the wife or our late sheriff. This makes a total of $2,000 — enough, we hope to "make it an object" for such as may, to cause his being apprehended and brought to justice.

130 Years Ago

The train was again late yesterday morning. The train is always late when the writer starts for Virginia City. How the bloated monopoly find out in advance when we are going is what puzzles us night and day. They always manage to catch us out.

100 Years Ago

In Time of War: O, Almighty Lord God, who neither slumber eat nor sleepiest, and without whom the watchman wake thee but in vain. Protect and assist we beseech thee, all those who at home or abroad, by land, by sea, or in the air, are serving this nation; that they, being armed by thy defense, may be preserved evermore, in all perils; and being filled with wisdom, and fired with strength, may do their duty to thy honors and glory, in whom alone we trust; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

60 Years Ago

The Bryan Clary home at 310 W. Meyers St. was judged winner of Carson City's inaugural Christmas home decorating contest, sponsored by the chamber of commerce.

30 Years Ago

An unprecedented Nevada gold rush is expected to pump $900 million into the state's economy by 1990, a study to be released shortly by the state Department of Minerals reveals.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.