Past Pages for Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

150 Years Ago

Shooting at Silver City: Night before last, about 11 o'clock, a man named Schaffer had one of his fingers cut off by a shot fired at him by a man named Wiegenstien where he lodges. He insisted upon entering Wiegenstien's room instead of his own. Being ordered away he procured an ax and returned to the charge and began chopping the door down. Wiegenstien blazed away at him, shooting off one of his fingers. Schaffer was arrested and yesterday morning was taken before Justice Court. In default of finding bail he was locked up.

130 Years Ago

The two dynamos of the Electric Light Company have arrived and also the engine to be used in propelling them. The engine is forty horse power and will be supplied with sesame from the box factory boilers. The lights are what is known as the Brush system, and are not incandescent.

100 Years Ago

Satisfactory progress has been made in the work of sinking the deep shaft of the Grandma Consolidated company and a deputy of approximately 700 feet has now been attained. (Goldfield Tribune)

70 Years Ago

Carson Lions this week received ample thanks for the party they gave in honor of Stewart children last December, shortly before Christmas. Many wrote Ralph Gelvin, superintendent of the Carson Indian Agency, and Gelvin sent those letters to the Carson service organization.

50 Years Ago

Two young teenage girls from Yerington were arrested in Ormsby County early this morning and charged with grand theft auto. Police Chief William Furlong said the girls are 13 and 15 years old. They are charged with stealing a car from a Mason Valley motel.

30 Years Ago

Members of Carson-Tahoe Hospital's Building and Finance committees sat down on Tuesday for their first planning session on construction of an $8.1 million expansion project.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.