Past Pages for Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018

150 Years Ago

Correction: In the published "articles of agreement" in yesterday's Appeal a very material error occurred. The word "inclusive" was used in place of the word "exclusive" in that clause relating to the guard thrown around the dividends due the county. The correction of this mistake makes an essential difference in the purport of the clause.

130 Years Ago

There are several cranks in town who are snarling and growling at the idea that there is a chance for a mining boom in Carson this summer. This, coming right on top of the electric light and the building appropriation bills, has driven them clean daft.

100 Years Ago

Today: Today is your day and mine, the only day we have; the day in which to play our part. What our part may signify in the great whole we may not understand, but we are here to play it, and now is our time. This we know: It is the part of action, not of whining. It is the part of love, not of cynicism. It is for us to express love in terms of human helpfulness. This we know, for we have learned from sad experience that any other course in life leads toward decay and waste. — David Starr Jordan

70 Years Ago

Clyde Gummow, Fallon rancher who was an unsuccessful candidate for representative in Congress during the last election, said today that the recently created Independent Party should not be aligned with communism. He is chairman of the Independent Voters of Nevada.

50 Years Ago

Three Carson City servicemen will be united in Vietnam where two are hospitalized. Pvt. Robert Morgan, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Morgan, and Pvt. Richard Arthur, son of Mr. and Mrs. P.E. Arthur, are at Cam Rahn Bay Hospital being treated for wounds. At nearby Na Trang, Spec. Gary Courtright is with the Signal Corps and plans to visit the hospital to see Arthur and Morgan.

30 Years Ago

Like it or not, AIDS has reached Carson City. The Nevada State Health Department reports two confirmed AIDS cases in Carson City in the last six months.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.