Past Pages for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018

150 Years Ago

Dog fight extraordinary! The Virginia dog "Snout" and the Barber's dog from Genoa will fight a match fight at the theater this evening for $500 a side — money up! The Theater has been provided with a pit for the occasion and full accommodations will be made for all who may. Desire to witness this innocent, and instructive entertainment. Tickets, one dollar.

130 Years Ago

Stood the cold: Herman Springmeyer was in the city yesterday purchasing more land to plant espercet (sic) on. The last cold snap did not affect his espercet (sic), and his confidence is strengthened.

100 Years Ago

Miss Jean Hague has returned to Carson from the eastern part of the state, where she has been the past three weeks in connection to the raising of funds for ambulance and relief work in Belgium. Miss Hague is confident Nevada will furnish three ambulances for war work — one from Reno, one from Ely and one from the state at large.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

The Ormsby County Red Cross chapter is prepared to meet the emergency needs of food, clothing, shelter and supplemental medical attention should a major disaster occur in Carson City, Richard Waters Jr., chairman of the chapter, reported today.

50 Years Ago

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will try to acquire about 1 1/2 miles of shoreline and several thousand acres south of Sand Harbor for a new Lake Tahoe State Park, director Eric Chronkhite says.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.