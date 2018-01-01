Past Pages for Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018

150 Years Ago

All sorts: Happy New Year to all.

A man and a grisly bear wrestling in the streets is the latest sensation here.

There was a big jollification at the Curry Engine house last evening. The boys painted 'er red.

140 Years Ago

A shindig: On New Year's evening the quantity of egg nog, champagne, beer and other fluids that was consumed during the day, was making itself felt by about 30 of our old and young gentlemen. A couple of Italian boys who possessed a harp and violin and with a band were brought in, and the convivial spirits visited the Ormsby House saloon where they danced, sang and laughed until a late hour.

Recommended Stories For You

110 Years Ago

Sandy Bowers rich claim: The fact has come to light that the late Sandy Bowers, one of the historic characters of the early mining history of the state, is the legal possessor of a fractional claim in the heart of the Gold Hill mining district on the Comstock Lode. The only heir known is Harry Livingston, a mining man living in this city. Sandy Bowers was a man that rarely told any of his business transactions to anyone and after his loss of wealth no one every surmised that he was the possessor of any mining ground on the Comstock Lode.

100 Years Ago

Classified ads: For sale — Three mares in good condition. One hundred and seventy-five dollars takes the bunch.

70 Years Ago

Photo caption: The engagement of Miss Ruth Mary Bath to Warren Swanson, son of Mrs. Nora Swanson of Denver, Colo., was announced by Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Bath, parents of the bride. The news was told at a family Christmas party at the Bath Home, 204 W. Spear St.

20 Years Ago

New area code: Nevada has remained one of a handful of states to maintain a single area code for 51 years. The telephone industry has recommended the 702 area code be limited to Clark County, and northern and rural Nevada receive a new number. The new number will not be chosen until the utilities commission decides on how the split will be made.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.