Past Pages for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018

150 Years Ago

Snow slide: Four men perished in a snow slide on the mountain near Jim Thompson's Ranch in Washoe County.

140 Years Ago

A mud bath: An individual carrying an extra heavy load of tangle-foot stumbled and fell into a mud puddle. He got up on his knees and hands, but couldn't make the riffle and fell again on his face. This time he took in a mouthful of the slush in the puddle. At last a good Samaritan newspaper reporter came to assist the unfortunate wretch to the edge of the sidewalk.

120 Years Ago

The latest from Dawson City (Yukon) gold rush: Charlie Lake received a letter from her husband mailed from Dawson City. He writes that they are safe and well but if the Lord would let him, he would get out at the first opportunity. Their party procured two rooms for $70 per month. They are provided with food and comforts, but after four weeks have not been able to secure anything. The temperature is 51 degrees below zero. (Reno Journal)

100 Years Ago

Nevada leads in war savings sales: Three Nevada towns lead the United States in sales of thrift stamps and war savings certificates. Round Mountain is first with sales of over $6 per capita; Goodsprings second with about $4.50 and Goldfield third with $4 for each person. Nevada's quota for 1918 is $2,225,680.

70 Years Ago

Virginia and Truckee: Tourists who are interested in scenery are being offered an opportunity to see one of the West's most historic famed Virginia and Truckee railway cars. Tourists have a chance to view the scenery from a cupola atop one of the brilliant-hued cars. The caboose was purchased from the defunct Nevada Copper Belt line and hauled to the shops in Carson City where former Mayor George Lind applied the canary-colored paint with black trimmings.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Bob Gray stands on the Virginia and Truckee Railroad's latest acquisition, a 1904 Bangor & Aroostook business car. The car was rebuilt in the 1980s and will be restored by V & T workers.

