Past Pages for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018

150 Years Ago

Snow hunting: The Indians and others have been afforded a fine opportunity to capture rabbits. Besides jackrabbits and cottontails, the finest kind of large, snowy white ones are caught once in a while. Hunting them on horseback is a fine sport, but participants are risking breaking their own and horse's neck stumbling over uneven ground.

140 Years Ago

Police court: Judge Witherell, of the police court, is growing despondent. There have been no drunks, no thieves, no nothing.

130 Years Ago

The Episcopal Church will hold a sociable at the rector's home.

Recommended Stories For You

Born: On Feb. 1, 1888, to the wife of L.A. Frisbie, a son — a nine pounder.

100 Years Ago

Wind damage: The roof of the Wells high school was blown off. M. Cazier, of the school board, is in Elko today arranging for a contractor to go to Wells, access the damage, and make an estimate. (Elko Independent)

70 Years Ago

Carson Lions: On the evening of Feb. 28, the Carson Lions are planning a big dinner-dance. A charge of $2 for each person will be requested for dinner. No assessment will be levied for those who attend the dance. During the dance, someone will be awarded a $250 Philco combination radio-phonograph with a complete album of records.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Nevada National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Paul Kinsey checks the tank commander's equipment inside an M1A1 Abrams tank at the unit's equipment yard in Carson City. Kinsey received a prestigious award for "killing" six tanks during the Guard's first maneuvers against regular Army units last week at Fort Irwin, Calif.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.