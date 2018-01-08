Past Pages for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018

150 Years Ago

Crispy morning papers: The latest French idea is to print newspapers in chocolate ink on pie crust. After the news is read, it is eaten. Imagine the letters that will be received by the editors of this novel periodical: "Dear Sir: Your news is fresh, your politics sound, your stories are interesting, but I would prefer that the pie crust were better done …" (Evening Mail)

140 Years Ago

All sorts: The belles of Virginia (City) have their eyebrows painted by an artist.

There is a man in this town so mean that he talks through his nose to keep his tongue from wearing out.

120 Years Ago

Won: Miss Jennie Campbell has won her suit against Arbuckle in New York, and the latter must pungle $40,000.

100 Years Ago

Red Cross class: The young ladies who prepared a portion of the Christmas packages to be sent to boys in the training camps are beginning to receive letters from the recipients expressing their thanks and appreciation.

70 Years Ago

Oldest military organization: The James R. Lockett Camp, No. 3, United Spanish War Veterans, will take various oaths of office. George Russell, commander; Bert Selkirk, senior vice commander, George Foley, adjutant. Russell is a past department commander of the 1898 war organization.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Sharkey's smorgasbord — Jim Madler gives Ernie Graham a big smile during Servian Christmas at Sharkey's Nugget in Gardnerville. Pig, goat, turkey and ham were served for the 27th annual free holiday feast.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.