Past Pages for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

150 Years Ago

Cruelty to a schoolgirl: One of the teachers of the primary department, Mrs. Curtis, was missing $15. Curtis, husband of the lady teacher, took the little girl to their house where she remained in close confinement all night. In the morning she was conducted back to the schoolhouse where a council was called. All badgered her until she unwillingly confessed. Her grandfather, to save his grandchild's reputation, gave his note for $15. Mr. Curtis then found the $15 rolled up in the house of the teacher where she had placed it. Conscience-stricken, her husband brought back the note to the maker, and trembling made a lame apology for the action. (Citizen, Jackson, Michigan)

140 Years Ago

Inspection after Fourth: Colonel Cavanaugh and Major Mann paid off the troops who served in the late Fourth of July campaign. The forces under the oriflamb (sic) of the Morning Appeal received their share of the bounty money.

130 Years Ago

Killed in battle: A dispatch announced the death of Captain A. C. Ducat, formerly the military instructor of the Nevada State University. He was killed in the battle before Santiago. He was a genial fellow and that he should be called upon to give up his young life in the defense of his country brings the horrors that go hand in hand with war nearer home. (Gazette)

100 Years Ago

Roller skaters return: Following the community singing in front of the Capitol, a large number of people got out their skates and were soon gliding in pairs, singly and in groups along the asphalt skating rink.

70 Years Ago

Photo caption: Feedbags to Fashions — Mrs. C. Edwin Keagy of Florida has put to good use the gaily colored bags that contain mash for feed on her chicken farm. The 100-pound sacks come in many different patterns and run the gamut. In the Keagy bedroom, the curtains, bedspread, chair and dresser coverings are made of feed bags.

20 Years Ago

Saving a historic building: An 1860s building is getting a longer lease on life. The building was home to Café del Rio but was devastated by a fire next door. The owner, Don Bernard, said he will hold off on the demolition at the request of Mayor Ray Masayko. Melvyn Green, structural engineer and expert in preserving historic buildings, is scheduled to look at the site to see if the building can be saved.

