Past Pages for Tuesday, June 12, 2018

150 Years Ago

Good Templars in Nevada. There are present eleven lodges of Good Templars in the State of Nevada, distributed as follows: Carson, 1; Virginia, 3; Franktown, 1; Washoe, 1; Aurora, 1; Genoa, 1; Silver City, 1; Dayton, 1; Gold Hill, 1; and Crystal Peak, 1. Nevada will come to Grand Lodge with one thousand members. –Sacramento Union

130 Years Ago

Warning. There are a number of small boys in this town who are continually disturbing the peace and quiet of certain neighborhoods by shouting, beating tin cans and making other unusual noises. Complaint has been made to the officers and unless the matter is stopped the whole gang will be arrested for disturbing the peace.

100 Years Ago

Thursday evening, June 13th, the senior class play will be put on at the Grand Theater. A cast of fourteen characters makes up the play and the participants have been practicing faithfully under the direction of W.N. Evans, a member of the board of school trustees. A chalk talk will be given by Fred Lobdell between the acts.

70 Years Ago

Compliments, food and refreshments flowed freely last night as the Warren Engine company observed its 85th anniversary of service to this community.

50 Years Ago

Egg throwing vandals are raising havoc on the southwest side of Carson City, according to Sheriff Robert Humphrey. The marauding band of youths is reported to be ringing doorbells of houses and when the occupant answers throwing the eggs at them.

30 Years Ago

Editorial. Make legislative meetings open. It happens in the rush of getting bills through the final days of the legislative session. Leaders of the Senate and Assembly "suspend the rules" for quick, sometimes heated conference committee meetings to iron out differences. And they meet behind closed doors.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.