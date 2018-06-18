Past Pages for Tuesday, June 19, 2018
June 18, 2018
150 Years Ago
Street Grading. Mr. Bragg entered upon his contract yesterday by breaking ground on Proctor Street. That thoroughfare, as are the others that are to be repaired, is to be "piked" in the approved style. Mr. Bragg has made that boulevard look like a new plowed field. Glad to see the badly needed work begun.
130 Years Ago
Major Dennis has introduced the Tuscarora war "whoop" in this city for the benefit of the Arlington House guests.
100 Years Ago
Governor Boyle and former Governor Oddie, as members of the State Council of Defense, and Attorney General Thatcher, representing the State Food Commission, were in Lovelock yesterday straightening out some of the water difficulties which have arisen there as the result of the farmers not getting enough water to irrigate their grain crops.
Recommended Stories For You
70 Years Ago
Veterans of Foreign Wars from all parts of the state are meeting in Lovelock this week as the 1948 encampment of the Nevada department got underway today.
50 Years Ago
An 18-year-old California youth was sentenced to four years in Nevada State Prison this morning for possession of marijuana.
30 Years Ago
Nicole McLain, Miss Carson City, will be strutting her stuff Saturday in the Miss Nevada contest in Reno.
Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Wild fire burning in Pinon and Upper Colony area of Lyon County
- Darrell Moody: NIAA gets Wooden Nickel for treatment of Dayton
- Historic Jack’s Bar in Carson City sells; Nevada Builders Alliance purchases landmark for $300,000
- Dam at Little Washoe Lake could breach
- High salaries at Nevada boards criticized in audit