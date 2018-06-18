Past Pages for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

150 Years Ago

Street Grading. Mr. Bragg entered upon his contract yesterday by breaking ground on Proctor Street. That thoroughfare, as are the others that are to be repaired, is to be "piked" in the approved style. Mr. Bragg has made that boulevard look like a new plowed field. Glad to see the badly needed work begun.

130 Years Ago

Major Dennis has introduced the Tuscarora war "whoop" in this city for the benefit of the Arlington House guests.

100 Years Ago

Governor Boyle and former Governor Oddie, as members of the State Council of Defense, and Attorney General Thatcher, representing the State Food Commission, were in Lovelock yesterday straightening out some of the water difficulties which have arisen there as the result of the farmers not getting enough water to irrigate their grain crops.

70 Years Ago

Veterans of Foreign Wars from all parts of the state are meeting in Lovelock this week as the 1948 encampment of the Nevada department got underway today.

50 Years Ago

An 18-year-old California youth was sentenced to four years in Nevada State Prison this morning for possession of marijuana.

30 Years Ago

Nicole McLain, Miss Carson City, will be strutting her stuff Saturday in the Miss Nevada contest in Reno.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.