Past Pages for Tuesday, June 26, 2018

150 Years Ago

Painful Case of Insanity. Day before yesterday morning Mrs. P. Sloan, who resides with her husband and family on F. Street,, near the Catholic Church (Virginia City), suddenly became insane, and finally grew so violent that it was thought unsafe for her to be left at liberty, and she was taken in charge by Sheriff Mulcahy, and placed in one of the cells of the jail for safekeeping. Her insanity is supposed to be the result of a terror fright she received some months since. She will doubtless be sent to Stockton shortly, as there is little hope of improvement in her mental condition where she is currently confined. — Enterprise.

130 Years Ago

A very curious geographical distribution of certain virtues and vices has been mooted by a scientist. Intemperance is mostly found above latitude 48 degrees, amatory aberrations south of the forty-fifty, financial extravagance in large seaports, industrial thrift in pastoral high and regions.

100 Years Ago

The Americans have captured the remainder of Bellevue wood imprisoning 221, including seven officers. Seventy-eight German privates and five officers were captured by Private Frank P. Lennart of Chicago during the early fighting.

70 Years Ago

Kit Carson post, VFW, and members of the highway department force, played leading parts in the services conducted in Reno yesterday for Capt. James M. Thompson. Captain Thompson, formerly a field man for the highway department, was killed in the Battle of the Bulge.

50 Years Ago

Leah Beth LaGrange, Miss Carson City, was chosen second runner up for Miss Nevada Saturday night at the Pioneer Theater Auditorium in Reno. Miss LaGrange is the daughter of General and Mrs. Jack LaGrange of Carson City.

30 Years Ago

There is only one access road serving the northwest end of Carson City — Winnie Lane — and residents along that busy street are asking the city to consider reducing come of the traffic by extending Nye Lane.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.