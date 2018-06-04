Past Pages for Tuesday, June 5, 2018

150 Years Ago

The Lake Bigler (Tahoe) Grade. Teaming has been resumed between Carson and the Lake direct, over the Lake Bigler road. Several heavily loaded teams have come into town that way during the past few days. There is no snow in the immediate vicinity of this side of the lake, but to open the road required shoveling through drifts near the summit.

130 Years Ago

Last night when going through the East gate of the Capitol grounds, Mrs. M. Cohn and Miss Bergman were chased by some boys with a sheet over them. The ladies were badly frightened and if the boys are caught will get in serious trouble. Officer Furlong looked for the boys but failed to find them.

100 Years Ago

Word has just been received that the United States Patent Office has granted a patent to William Kenneth and Dr. E.T. Karen's for the manufacture of fuel briquettes from oil shale, asphaltum and other hydrocarbon ingredients. This will permit the utilization of the vast oil shale beds in Nevada for the use as fuel.

70 Years Ago

The early history of Ormsby County was related by Mrs. William Lewis to members of Epsilon chapter of Beta Sigma Phi as a meeting was held Tuesday evening in Guild hall of St. Peter's Episcopal Church. Other highlights of the interesting meeting included the rendition of several poems by Mrs. Donald Wallace.

50 Years Ago

Marilyn Pochop, extradition secretary to Gov. Paul Laxalt, was elected secretary of the National Association of Extradition Officials at the group's convention in Oakland last week. She has held the dual jobs of extradition secretary and governor's receptionist for the last 18 months.

30 Years Ago

Pete Rice, Don Rosenberry and Henry Batis are all being considered for the Carson City Chamber of Commerce Awards Man of the Years Award.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.