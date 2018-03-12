Past Pages for Tuesday, March 13, 2018

150 Years Ago

Indian bread dance: Washoe Indians paraded our streets decked out in paint and feathers, seeking contributions of small coins to assist them in more plentiful supply of bread and other articles in the "chemuck" line. The performers were five in number, and they appeared in very low-necked dresses with arms, face and neck dotted over with little daubs of white paint on a background of brick dust red. Two of them had prettily made headdresses of feathers. Their dance was the single shuffle. Chief Jim was in a newly constructed rabbit skin talma and performed passing around the hat. Jim had quite a little pile of halves, quarters and dimes in his basket. There is to be a grand group dance at the Washoe campoody, and the public is invited.

140 Years Ago

A bold thief: An attempted burglary was made at the White House. Dr. J. W. Waters, his daughter, Miss Della and other ladies and gentlemen were conversing in the parlor of the house when Miss Della rose to go to her room. She decided to go from the parlor and was compelled to pass through the doctor's room. Suddenly she cried out, "Papa I think there is a man in my room." The doctor followed the intruder until the fellow ran to Chinatown and was lost in the throng of celestials. The doctor caught a glimpse of the burglar's face, but upon examination of the room the rascal entered, it was ascertained that he took no booty with him.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Every veteran of the war watches with interest the claim of Mrs. Hooker, of Indiana, to a pension. She served her three years like a man. Let her have a man's pension.

100 Years Ago

Miss Grant returns: Miss Sadie Grant, after a lengthy visit in Dakota to visit her brothers James and John, both whom have gone to war, returned on the express this morning with her father's sister, Mrs. Angus Macdonald. Miss Grant will assume her old position at the cashier's desk of the Carson Daily News.

70 Years Ago

New auto parking plan: A motion was passed that 30-degree parking (as opposed to 45-degree) would become effective between Sixth and Robinson on Carson Street. Painted lanes will designate where 30-degree parking is.

20 Years Ago

Moon water: The Lunar Prospector, a $65 million robot craft, launched in January has taken readings of the moon's surface with radar and other instruments. Water is frozen in the loose soil of the moon and could support a lunar base.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.