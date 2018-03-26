Past Pages for Tuesday, March 27, 2018

150 Years Ago

Famine predicted: Wm. H. Rhodes, in a late issue of the San Francisco Times, predicts a wet, cold spring and a summer scorched by siroccos, a harvest blighted in the lowlands by smut and burnt up by north winds on the hills. (Marysville Appeal)

140 Years Ago

Grading: The street inspector is keeping the chain gang busy grading Musser Street. He is constructing a gutter from Minnesota Street to the new sewer at the Carson Street corner. The street is being leveled and will show a great improvement.

130 Years Ago

Smallpox in Virginia City: Word was received that Dr. Zangerle had been arrested for not reporting five cases of smallpox as the law directs. A man, who lives with the family where the disease is the worst, has been working in the Chollar mine for two weeks. The schools have been ordered closed.

Recommended Stories For You

100 Years Ago

All still they come: Sheriff Robert Shirley of Churchill County is the happy father of a little son. This makes the 11th child in the Shirley home.

70 Years Ago

Easter Egg Hunt: Plans for the Easter egg hunt have been made by the Carson 20-30's Club. Carl Shannon, chairman, said various committees have reported good results following a canvass of local business for eggs, gift or monetary donations. One thousand eight hundred eggs will be dyed at the Carson Brewery by members of the club. The hunt will be held Sunday on the lawn of the state Capitol.

20 Years Ago

P.T. Barnum's success secrets: He was world famous entrepreneur, publicist, and promoter of the circus and the midget Tom Thumb. He believed there was a customer born every minute. He would use skyrockets or whatever it took to capture people's attention.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.