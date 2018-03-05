Past Pages for Tuesday, March 6, 2018

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Stagecoach for sale — A six-horse Concord Coach in good running order. Apply to Bill Wilson, Carson City or to M. Lufkin in Genoa."

140 Years Ago

Artesian Wells: The artesian well on the Willis property, back of the Orphan's Home, is progressing in spite of drawbacks. The well on the Nevers place is a great success. The flow is constant and the country there is like the plains of Jordan, well watered on every side. General Day is sinking a well rapidly on his property in Santa Monica. He is down over 200 feet and means to keep on until he has to go through to China and tap the Yang Tes Kiang.

130 Years Ago

Small pox remedy: One ounce of cream of tartar dissolved in a pint of boiling water, to be drunk when cold at short intervals. It can be taken at any time, and is a preventative as well as a cure. It never leaves a mark, never causes blindness and always prevents tedious lingering. (Edward Hines, Liverpool Mercury)

110 Years Ago

Ann Martin: Letter to editor — "I am announcing my candidacy for election to the United States Senate from Nevada and am sure the Nevada press will give me the same fairness and consideration accorded a man under similar circumstances. Candidates should be judged on qualifications, not sex…"

70 Years Ago

Time change: Governor Vail Pittman urged all communities to institute daylight savings time to order conserve energy.

20 Years Ago

Gas prices: A wide range of gas prices exists in Carson City. Prices vary from as high as $1.18 to as low as 99 cents in Carson City.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.