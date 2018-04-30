Past Pages for Tuesday, May 1, 2018

150 Years Ago

Street Music: There was a band of strolling musicians, Italians we believe, going from saloon to saloon playing the most exquisite music. There were two violinists, a boy about 14 years old, playing first fiddle, a flute and harp. They played the Marseillaise, Norma, and other tunes and seemed to be finished artists. We think they are the best band of street musicians we have ever heard.

140 Years Ago

Bodie: It is impossible to get work, and there is much suffering. Men are ready and willing to work, but are actually living from the contents of swill barrels. These men cannot get out on account of not having boots, the conditions of the roads, and sore feet. They are compelled to remain to live as they can.

130 Years Ago

A dastardly act: Last Sunday the white lilacs on the grave of Harry Shrieves were cut down, and the flowers distributed around on other graves. The bush was totally destroyed. Several times a watch has been set to ascertain the parties engaged in this vandalism but without avail. If they are caught, they will be dealt with.

110 Years Ago

Gov. Sparks improving: Gov. Sparks said he feels better than he has for weeks. He has been at his own home at the Sparks Ranch, but he is not allowed friends until his condition is much better.

50 Years Ago

Ormsby County well represented at Nevada University: Twenty-six students from Ormsby County are among those registered at the University of Nevada spring semester 1948. The following is a list of Ormsby County students: Lowell Bernard, Alice Dulion, William Dolan, Alan Dondero, Grant Davis, Ernest Christensen, George Gibson, Thellwyn Haines, William Hancock.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Wallace Theaters, all shows before 6 p.m. only $4.25 — "The Big Hit," "Black Dog," "Les Miserables," "City of Angels," and "Titanic."

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.