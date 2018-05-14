Past Pages for Tuesday, May 15, 2018

150 Years Ago

San Francisco Dispatch: The Spiritualists in this city have formed an association for the purpose of ordaining lectures upon the religious philosophy of Spiritualism, erecting buildings for meetings, and forming schools for children, to be called "Progressive Lyceums."

140 Years Ago

Orphan's Home writer: The serial story is a genuine production, written by a little fellow down at the Orphan's Home and published verbatim. It is purely boyish all through and while very funny, has the ring of real merit. The whole thing was worked up out of school hours and the little fellow deserves great credit for his patience and perseverance.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Mrs. Savage of this city has a hen that is taking care of a litter of kittens.

110 Years Ago

Natural gas struck: On the Island ranch about five miles from Fallon, natural gas has been struck. R. L. Douglass, the owner of the property, and Nash, the expert well driller, have been at work for some time putting down an artesian well on the place, and last week at a depth of 80 feet the gas was struck. The pressure threw the water high in the air through the pipes. (Fallon Standard)

70 Years Ago

Museum Basement bonanza: High-grade gold and silver ore has been found in the ground beneath the State Museum with assays showing high mineral content up to $100 a ton. J. E. Green, museum director, said the ground was tested for minerals by W.M. Donovan, Silver City miner, and that his report showed the sample ran $66.50 in gold and $27.09 in silver. Green is of the opinion that the ground underneath the building may have become "salted" from minting operations infiltrating through cracks in the floor.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Sheriff Detective Rick Dodds inspects a burglary at the Silver City Mall's slot parlor as owner Dennis Small and manager Sue Ward see where the burglars cut a hole in the main gate to gain access to the slot parlor.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.