Past Pages for Tuesday, May 22, 2018

150 Years Ago

Pyramid Lake: Hon. Chauncey Noteware returned from Pyramid Lake where he had been rusticating. He reports Ben Small as uproariously healthy and says there is no end to the fun they are having with Parker's new sailboat. Chauncy brought a great number of gull and pelicans' eggs gathered from the Island in Pyramid Lake. Harry Kraus gave the editor a half dozen of the gulls' eggs, and proposes to set one for the fun of it under Doc. Sharp's Chinese goose.

140 Years Ago

St. Peter's Episcopal Church: Members of the Carson Literary Club contemplate giving an amateur entertainment for the benefit of St. Peter's Church at the Carson Theater. The performance will consist of musical, literary and dramatic features.

130 Years Ago

Hot Water swimming tank: Mr. Shaw, proprietor of the hot springs, has completed his big swimming tank. It is the largest hot water tank in the world — 60-by-24 feet wide — and varies in depth from three to nearly six feet. A large stream of water comes as clear as crystal from the springs and flows into one end. At the other is the outlet that keeps the water fresh. There are four dressing rooms at the southern end, and they will be amply supplied with bathing suits so that parties of both sexes can enjoy a frolic in the water.

110 Years Ago

Governor dies: "Honest John" Sparks, governor, has passed away. Word reached this city that he passed away at his home at 8:30 o'clock, surrounded by his family, physicians and nurses. Continued worry and trouble over official and private affairs shattered his health and hastened his death. He was 64. He came to Nevada in 1868 from Mississippi and was from old English stock. A wife and four children survive him, one daughter and three sons.

70 Years Ago

Nevada Day: Carson City's annual Nevada Day celebration will be held on Nov. 1. That was decided at a meeting of the executive committee called to consider a recent attorney general's opinion that the state's birthday celebration be observed statewide on Nov. 1 because Oct. 31 falls on a Sunday.

20 Years Ago

Horses in prison: Wild horses will wind up at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center. They officially opened a holding facility for up to 30 horses and inmates will operate horses from the wild for adoption. According to Dawn Lappin of the Wild Horse Organized Assistance, it will be good for both animals and the inmates.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.