Past Pages for Tuesday, May 29, 2018

150 Years Ago

Letter from Rev. A. F. White — Nevada adventures:

We had a pleasant ride through Washoe Valley and Steamboat Springs, reached camp and found Indian Agent Parker, Mr. King and others who were engaged preparatory to exploring Pyramid Lake. We ascended the mountains and saw on the side of a ridge, a splendid mountain sheep, plump and fat with magnificent horns. At dark we crossed the river at Stone & Gates' Ferry and reached camp. The work on the railroad is in an advanced stage — the rails and road almost ready.

140 Years Ago

Belmont serenaders: The coyotes that infest the surrounding hills treat the people of Belmont nightly to music that would wake the ire of the soundest sleeper. A charivari is sweet compared with their howls that make night hideous.

130 Years Ago

Distemper: Most everybody's dog has the distemper. People owning dogs should be careful about handling and especially careful about letting children play with them.

110 Years Ago

When girls are larger than boys — a girl is nearly as big as a boy at two, smaller at four, nearly as big at seven, and the same height at 11. During the period from the 11th to the 14th year, a girl grows more rapidly than the boy and is generally bigger than he is.

100 Years Ago

Classified ads: "For sale or rent — Furnished or unfurnished, a seven-room house and half block of land. Fruit trees, garage, stable, chicken houses. Situated at 613 North Walsh."

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Check the advantages of a job as a telephone operator — good pay, regular salary increases, earn while you learn, pleasant working conditions. Apply Chief Operator, 322 No. Carson St., Carson City, Nev. — Bell Telephone Co. of Nevada."

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.