Past Pages for Tuesday, May 8, 2018

150 Years Ago

Sale of lots in Reno: Those present at the auction sale in Reno reported a very large crowd. As much as $30,000 was realized from the sale. Reno will be a busy, thriving place and the distributing point for the whole region. We shall expect to note a very extensive "rush" to the brand new city this summer.

140 Years Ago

White Pine Pilgrim: The pilgrim stood before the green over at the Capitol. He said he had no idea of the beauty of the plaza nor the richness of its tone and that in his judgment it compared very favorably with Mitchell and Moleinelle Park in Cherry Creek (Nevada).

110 Years Ago

One-ring circus: Reiss' Great American circus drew a large audience, and everyone was exceedingly pleased. The contortionists are the best seen as are the trick ponies, goats and dogs. Admission is 25 and 35 cents and worth as much as so charged by any circus that travels.

70 Years Ago

Classified ads: "Reward — for return of a plaid folding purse — containing money." "Wanted — stamps and postmarks on old envelopes; also Nevada tax and revenue stamps. c/o Appeal." "For rent — cheerful, heated rooms, divorcees welcome. $7 to $10 a week on N. Curry."

20 Years Ago

Jethro's Mansion and Casino: Max Baer Jr., actor in the "Beverly Hillbillies," known as Jethro Bodine, wants to build a hotel-casino in Reno based on the hit television show. The project would combine entertainment, shopping and complement a 16-foot screen movie theater.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.