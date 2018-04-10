Past Pages for Wednesday, April 11, 2018

150 Years Ago

Behind Time: The Pioneer Stages with passengers from the Donner Lake route were reported by telegraph, last evening, as 12 hours behind their usual time. This would make them due in Virginia at 9 o'clock last evening; and the mail in Carson by Washoe stage at 11 p.m.

130 Years Ago

A good many Virginia people are down at Shaw's Springs, getting relief from its waters.

100 Years Ago

Elko Bull Calf Brings Top Price: A Nevada bred bull calf, Reuben, No. 645572, 10 months old, bred and consigned by J.H. Crazier of Wells to the Pacific Coast Hereford Breeder's association sale which was held on the coast, topped the sale for all Herefords in its class and brought $1,350.

70 Years Ago

A contract between the state of Nevada and the bureau of reclamation calling for the immediate delivery of Shasta dam power to Northern Nevada will be dispatched on its way to the nation's capital tonight.

50 Years Ago

Carson City Councilmen have to decide if they will join the state in rejecting the bequest of what has even called the "oldest house in town" or make it into a park. The structure, at 1217 N. Carson St., was willed to the state or city as a bequest of Thurman G. Roberts, octogenarian who died early this year. He said the property would become the property of whatever entity would develop it into a park. However, he also said it could only be used as a park and never sold.

30 Years Ago

As four Navy warplanes created a diversion, American ground forces surprised a North Korean camp to rescue 10 soldiers in an exercise in Fallon on Saturday. By mission's end, however, American casualties may have totaled nearly as many as those rescued.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.