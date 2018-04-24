Past Pages for Wednesday, April 25, 2018

150 Years Ago

"Mark Twain" Coming: Billy Wilson brings to town the gratifying statement that "Mark Twain" will be and appear at the Carson Theater on next Tuesday evening. This means that the theater will be crowded on that occasion. That unrivaled humorist will lecture in Virginia City this evening, we believe.

130 Years Ago

A Work of Art: Jewett Adams' Picture in the State Capitol — The portrait of Jewett W. Adams, ordered painted by the state, is now finished, and hangs in the Gubernatorial room. The picture was painted by Oscar Kunath, of San Francisco, and is by all odds the finest portrait in the Capitol building.

100 Years Ago

All are in readiness for the big Liberty Day celebration to be held in Carson City tomorrow.

70 Years Ago

Nevada, Arizona and Southern California will receive cheaper hydro-electric power from the $104,000,000 Davis dam project for many years to come under Senator Pat McCarran's bill introduced this week.

50 Years Ago

Richard Nixon spent nearly an hour closeted with Gov. Paul Laxalt this noon putting more punch to his bid for Nevada's 12 delegates to the Republican National Convention.

30 Years Ago

George Franklin, a longtime Las Vegas attorney, columnist and public servant, died early today. He was 71.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.