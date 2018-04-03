Past Pages for Wednesday, April 4, 2018

150 Years Ago

Good Work: Our neighbors, the union men of Douglas County, have done their work in a splendid style. It is to be expected, however. We remember it was the "banner county" two years ago.

130 Years Ago

The following is the horoscope of the campaign in Nevada as cast by the Elko Free Press: The Appeal prints political gossip from all quarters now on the principle that one paper can guess about as well as another …

100 Years Ago

The Carson troop of Boy Scouts treated the public to an exhibition drill last evening on the pavement of Carson Street, under the command of their scout master, Ernest Folsom.

70 Years Ago

Harold Muldoon, a respected resident of this community during his lifetime and long-time employee of the state highway department, died today at the home of his sister, Mrs. Lucille Hamer, at 314 N. Nevada St. The cause was pneumonia. Muldoon was a pioneer of western Nevada.

50 Years Ago

In keeping with Carson City's beautification project, the Mark Twain Garden Club is sponsoring a Better Gardens Contest, to be judged for final winners on Aug. 15.

30 Years Ago

The Nevada Department of Commerce has forced a task force to investigate and review plans for an estimated $7 million senior citizen mobile home project proposed for Jacks Valley.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.