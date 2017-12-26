Past Pages for Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017

150 Years Ago

The Board of County Commissioners and after hearing the opinions of a number of gentlemen with regard to the fitness of the various candidates for the vacancy of Sheriffality, held a ballot and the result was the unanimous vote for Lance Nightingill, undersheriff.

130 Years Ago

The Bicycle Fiend. The bicycle rider occasionally turns his wheel to the detriment of his neighbors. On Christmas Day Mrs. Black, of Clear Creek, was driving a two-horse wagon, in which was her six-year-old boy, near the gas works when the horses became frightened at bicycle riders, ran across the tracks and collided with an awning post in front of the Corbett House. Mrs. Black was thrown from the vehicle and the boy was not harmed.

100 Years Ago

Francis G. Newlands, senior United States senator from Nevada, died just as he would have wished, in the harness and in full possession of his mental facilities, but in his death, just at this time, Nevada and the nation have suffered a previous loss. His place will be hard to fill.

60 Years Ago

The Austin, Minn., Rocket Society, a group of 11 pint-sized scientists of the future, will send up two rockets from a farm near here Sunday. Sister Duns Sotus, a Roman Catholic nun at Pacelli high who is director of the society, said payloads, a small radio transmitter in one, and a live mouse in the other, will be parachuted to earth.

30 Years Ago

Douglas County commissioners will rely upon room tax to make the initial payments on their Christmas present to generations of residents — the purchase of 1,621 acres of pioneer agricultural land for $3.9 million. The land surrounds the old H.F. Dangberg home ranch in Minden.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.