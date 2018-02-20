Past Pages for Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018

150 Years Ago

Mud Bound: We are living through a sort of dismal, meteorological parody on Whittier's picture poem, "Snow Bound." We are not; but mud bound we are. This is the dampest spell of weather that has overtaken these parts in many a day. By lowlands and highlands we are cemented to the sacred soil of our sovereign sagebrush; drawn sucker-like to the sod by the cohesive power of a boundless contiguity of slosh, blockaded and embargoed, we do business and through the great puddles must wade and flounder by day and grope and stumble by night. Ancient mariners, we, stranded on sediments with mush, mush, everywhere, with not a drop to eat.

130 Years Ago

Claim Jumpers. They were Out in Full Force Sunday: All the old abandoned locations on North Carson and Sugar Loaf hills were raided last Sunday by the claim jumpers. On Sunday an Appeal representative climbed to the upper tunnel to get an idea of the situation and ran up against the muzzle of a shotgun protruding form the door of the cabin.

100 Years Ago

(Advertisement) "Buy at Last One Ticket. BANG!!! February 22nd, the greatest and most enjoyable dance ever held. YAMA!! YAMA!! An unique costume dance. Only costume wearers allowed to dance before 11 p.m. After unmasking all may join in the merriment. JAZZ!! The latest thing in mass music will be played as only the Carson City Band can play it. The only guarantee for stiff joints."

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

Of every three children who die during school age, one of them is an accident victim, recent statistics received by Chief of Police Howard Hoffman revealed today. "And one out of three of these school-child accidents is killed by an automobile," he continued.

50 Years Ago

One of the problems facing the American male today is what to do about the mini skirt.

30 Years Ago

Douglas County commissioners this morning set May 24 as the date for an election on the proposed incorporation of the new city of Lake Tahoe, Nev.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.