Past Pages for Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018

150 Years Ago

Tony Ward had a full house last night. The acting, singing and dancing was first-rate and Tony's local song was received with much favor. The volunteers acquitted themselves very credibly and the show, altogether, was a decided success.

130 Years Ago

Between 2 and 3 o'clock yesterday the engine that runs the dynamos was started up at the Box Factory, and the machine began to revolve, turning slowly at first, and it finally became almost invisible by reason of its rapid motion, as its queer spokes mingled together and then melted into nothing. There were 12 brush lamps to the machine to be tested. As the machine revolved, little blue and white sparks began to creep along the copper slats that touched the revolving mass of helixes, and suddenly a blinding flood of light flashed from the lamps, and the effect was indescribable. The electrician pronounced the machine perfect.

100 Years Ago

Fritz Hagerman, confessed German spy who admitted playing a part in the firing of the $1,000,000 Red River Lumber company's plant at Westwood, Calif., last September, and connection with a number of lawless acts against the United States since the declaration of war, was lodged in the Reno city jail for two hours Sunday night. He will be taken to Sacramento and questioned.

70 Years Ago

Traffic problems: During the months when traffic is slack in this capital community, or in any community, is the time when officials should give thought to necessary changes in regulations governing the flow of motor and pedestrian movement. All in all, Carson City's traffic regulations are good. Members of the city council are to be congratulated on their action of a few weeks ago when they decided to not install traffic lights on Carson Street.

50 Years Ago

Last Chance Joe Sez: Our luncheon guest for Monday is Bob Humphrey.

30 Years Ago

The Swift-Pioneer Newspapers has bought the Gardnerville Record-Courier, one of the state's oldest weekly newspapers.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.