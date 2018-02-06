Past Pages for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018

150 Years Ago

The dog fight at the theater last night is reported as being decided, in 37 minutes, in favor of the Gold Hill dog "Snout" — the Barber's dog refusing to "scratch." By this result it is said the Gold Hill men won $1,000.

130 Years Ago

The case of Appleberg: Old Carl Appleberg, of this city, nearly froze to death in his bed during the last cold weather. Charley was long employed at the U.S. Mint and lost one of his hands while working there. The Republican administration kept him on as a watchman, but as soon as the Democratic administration came in, one of the first things they did was fire him and put a Democrat in his place. It is a shame to let a man like this die of want when he lost his arm in employ of the government. It is the duty of those who he helped to help him now.

100 Years Ago

Yesterday shortly before 10 a.m. the Indians, engaged in removing the ruins of the International hotel, came upon the charred bones of a human being. Some junk men have had a crew of white men and Indians at work on the ruins for the past two weeks digging out the old iron and other metals. A jewelry drummer, Paul A. Pinot by name, was supposed to have perished in the flames, but people saw him after the fire on Dec. 12, 1914. One or two items from the jeweler's trade were found nearby.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

Robert A. Allen of Carson City, many years state highway engineer, has been retained as consultant on highway engineering matters by the Western Highway Institute, it was announced today.

50 Years Ago

(Photo Caption) Contestants for Carson High School Homecoming Queen are, from left, Debbie Roventini, Shirley Martinez, Vicki Bandera, Scheryl Landing and Scherry Selover. They were selected by the Block C. Letterman's Club.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.