Past Pages for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018

150 Years Ago

All sorts: The Enterprise has received a supply of paper and will resume its old size. The paper came through by Baker's Fast Freight Line over the Placerville route …

140 Years Ago

The Mint: The mint dies of 1877 will be destroyed in the presence of the operative officers of the mint. The half dollar of 1878 just struck off at the Carson Mint is the handsomest coin ever introduced at that institution.

120 Years Ago

Norra's divining rod: He claims a good deal for it and can substantiate his claims. There are plenty of people in Carson who would be willing to pay 50 cents a head to see this wonderful apparatus. The Appeal would like to extend a public invitation to exhibit his powers at the opera house. If he can do half of what he claims, the audience will be well satisfied.

100 Years Ago

A poem (in part): "The Service Flag," by William Herschell, Indianapolis News:

Dear little flag in the window there,

Hung with a tear and a women's prayer;

Child of Old Glory, born with a star —

Oh, what a wonderful flag you are!

70 Years Ago

Judge Clark Guild: Judge Guild was voted honorary membership in the Carson City Chamber of Commerce. The Judge was lauded for his outstanding work in the capital community and for his part in establishing the thriving Nevada State Museum.

20 Years Ago

Lockwood blast too hot to search: One body was found by investigators combing through the remains of the blast at the Sierra Chemical Company Plant. Six workers were sent to hospitals, and three people are still unaccounted for.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.