Past Pages for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018

150 Years Ago

Public school benefit party: The party will afford our citizens a chance to enjoy a pleasant reunion and render much needed assistance to the exhausted school fund. Price of tickets is $3. There are no public moneys to keep the school running, and there is great danger of it being closed unless contributions are made. The citizens of Carson will be doing themselves a lasting discredit if they permit this proposed benefit to go by default.

140 Years Ago

The storm: Fred Dangberg came in from the valley. He says the late storm was most severe. His haystacks were blown over, the lights in his windows shattered and the transom over his door blown out. He only saved his barn by having his men hold the doors.

120 Years Ago

The calendar clock safe: A calendar clock safe was purchase by the editor of the Appeal for $17. There is a place for flour and sugar, cubby holes for cloves, cinnamon, pepper and mustard. There was a clock in the center and a little weighing scale on the side. The pies didn't taste like pies because the Chinese man couldn't read the gilt lettering on the compartments. When he pressed the button, he thought it was cinnamon, but he got cloves. The clock was near rightly and the ranch hands sometimes gained an hour and sometimes lost two — but mostly the clock rested. All the turkeys that were weighed by those scales made a 10-pound bird weigh 16 pounds.

Recommended Stories For You

100 Years Ago

A poem (World War I meat rationing):

"Meat-eater's lament —

I have eaten a bale

Of spinach and kale,

And I've never raised a row

I have swallowed a can

Of moistened bran,

And I feel like a brindle cow

I am taking a snack

From the old haystack

In the evening shadows gray,

And I'm glad you bet!

At last to get

To the end of a meatless days.

(Exchange)

70 Years Ago

Photo caption: Installed as worthy advisor of Carson No. 7 Order of Rainbow for Girls was Miss Margaret Berger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Berger of Carson City.

20 Years Ago

Land purchase: An option to buy has been made by a Central California developer to buy the Frank Settelmeyer and Sons Ranch for $5 million.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.