Past Pages for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018

150 Years Ago

Frozen to death: A man who worked for Van Sickle was frozen to death in the slough near Van Sickle's. On the day before he was found, he started to cross the slough with a bottle of whisky. The next day he was discovered sitting on the ground with his back against a bush, his bottle empty and frozen to death.

140 Years Ago

Orphan's Home: The Board of Directors has received within the last two days applications for the admission of 13 half orphans, one of them a 3-month-old baby.

120 Years Ago

James W. Marshall found the first gold nugget and acquired immortality of fame. California historians have never been able to make much of a hero out of him as he was a morose, sullen man. For years he lived alone in a cabin in a rather pitiable condition. The state did pay Marshall a pension for a few years. (Oakland Times)

Recommended Stories For You

100 Years Ago

Tonight at the Grand: "Golden Rule Kate," a mining camp story, starring Louise Glaum. The curious garments, such as the "devil dress," "the spider dress" and "the peacock robe" have contributed to the fame of this "siren supreme" are temporarily replaced by buckskin skirt and bead-trimmed outfit of a dance hall girl. Suffrage was not a question in the mining period depicted, yet her word was law …

70 Years Ago

Classified ads: Live in Silver City — Rent a two-room furnished adobe house, $20 per month. For sale: 13 acres in the heart of New Empire. $800 cash.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Wallace Theaters, Northgate Movies 10 — 'Fallen,' 'Hard Rain,' 'As Good As it Gets,' 'Mouse Hunt' and 'Tomorrow Never Dies.'

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.