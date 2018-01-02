Past Pages for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018

150 Years Ago

Cow in trouble: The water has worn a deep gully in the street that passes between Judge Beatty's, John G. Fox's house, and the building erected by Orion Clemens. A cow got in there and was so wedged in as to be unable to extricate herself. Sheriff Nightingill got some gentlemen to go with him and retrieve the poor beast.

140 Years Ago

Strange discovery: Two brothers named Walton were digging in the ground near the old flume when their spades struck an oaken box. After laboring long and hard they opened the box and instead of gold and silver, there were the skeletons of two men. Upon close examination of the skeletons it was found they had been formed as Siamese twins. They plan to exhibit in this city and then taking it to the Anatomical Museum at San Francisco, where they expect to realize a handsome price for it.

110 Years Ago

Advertisement: "To Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Trinidad and return from Reno — $60 — Tickets sold December 26-28 and good for 30 days. Stopovers on the return trip where you desire. Dining, Parlor, Observation — Pullman Sleeping Car, Service Via Union Pacific."

100 Years Ago

Bomb exploded: A bomb concealed in the desk of Miss Cecilia Helbling, teacher, exploded this morning. Carl Burgewall, aged 13, was the only person in the building and was seriously injured. The police believe it to be German plot, and that the bomb exploded prematurely.

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Be sure … shop Safeway — Log Cabin Syrup, 12-ounce glass, 25 cents; Del Monte tomato sauce, three cans for 16 cents; Edwards coffee, one-pound can 47 cents; Evaporate Cherub milk, tall can, two for 25 cents; Skippy peanut butter one pound box, 33 cents …"

20 Years Ago

Michael Kennedy: The middle child of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's 11 children, died New Year's Eve while skiing on Aspen Mountain.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.