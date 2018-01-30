Past Pages for Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018

150 Years Ago

Births: The population of this place has increased during the present month by the birth of five boys.

Out of debt: The school district has paid all its indebtedness. The prospect is, by the first of March there will be funds in the treasury to pay the expense of the public school — for a month at least.

140 Years Ago

A jolly sleigh ride: There are two or three inseparables to enjoyment in a sleigh ride — whether a turnover, a capsize in a snowdrift or a jolly drag through the mud. Nobody appreciates these facts more than Pantlind of the Ormsby House.

So it happened he got out Benton's sleigh stage and, with Hank Monk for driver, went to the Second Ward schoolhouse and invited the children to take a ride and treated them to the merriest sleighing ever. One little girl asked if it wasn't the North Pole. Well, may he keep on sleighing to his heart's content.

130 Years Ago

Pacific Coast items: The Indians of Truckee have been vaccinated.

100 Years Ago

Mary Pickford in "Little Pal:" The photoplay is one of the most unique roles in which Mary Pickford has ever been presented. It is one of primitive emotions and primal passions. Unfamiliar with the customs of modernity and remote from all the influences that have fashioned present civilization, this focuses on dominant love. And Lawrence Orth, Carson's favorite baritone, will please you with several well selected numbers.

70 Years Ago

Electric eye: The counting device on the front door of the Nevada State Museum is out of order. The mechanism succumbed to the zero-like weather, or it was just overworked. It will be sent to San Francisco for repair.

20 Years Ago

Lake Tahoe plates: In an effort to help raise cash and tell the world how they feel, residents can purchase new-issued Lake Tahoe license plate. They have a purple and blue background of mountains and the reflection of Lake Tahoe.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.