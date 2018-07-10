Past Pages for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

150 Years Ago

Female reporters: Three female reporters attended the Women's Rights Convention, two of whom were strong-minded bloomers, and the other had discarded hoops. Miss Ada Craig was garbed in tight-fitting black silk pants, green silk double-breasted red and paletot that reached a little lower than her hips. The other was dressed in orange-colored silk knickerbocker pants and loose vest. The knickerbocker pants are finished with elastics, and the third reporter belongs to the Revolution, dressed in black without hoops and an immense Panama hat, disheveled hair, green stockings and prunella gaiters.

140 Years Ago

The North Carson mine: Superintendent Gould informs us that water has been pumped out of the North Carson mine. The ledge is no less than seven feet in width. Assays show a constant increase in value of the ore as sinking progresses. The shaft is now at a depth of something over 500 feet.

120 Years Ago

"Silver" Party gaining: J. D. Roberts has returned from an eastern trip, having been absent a month. He says that he met many old line Republicans who voted for McKinley. More money is needed to run the business of the country, and they will vote for Silver next time. (J. D. Roberts, father; Roberts House)

100 Years Ago

Home service: A meeting was held in the Leisure Hour hall. Rev. H. H. McCreery gave a short resume of the Home Service work. Carson people seem slow to take up this work which is of vital importance to the home folks and the soldier boys. The service is expected to relieve the soldier and sailor of anxiety concerning his family. General Pershing states that a soldier free from anxiety and worry is many time less liable to shell shock.

70 Years Ago

Norma Scrivens-Alfred Perondi marriage: Miss Norma Lucille Scrivens became the bride of Alfred P. Perondi at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. The Rev. Father Frank Connolly officiated. The bride was given in marriage by Harry Mill. Victor Pardini sang, "On This Day, Oh Beautiful Mother" and "Ave Maria." The happy couple left for a honeymoon trip to San Francisco. They will make their home in Carson City.

20 Years Ago

170,000 trout: Biologists collected nearly 170,000 rainbow trout eggs at Marlette Lake. Hatchery supervisor Dan Fulton said as recently as mid-June the tiny lake at the 8,000-foot level between Lake Tahoe and Carson City was still frozen.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.