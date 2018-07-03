Past Pages for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

150 Years Ago

1776-1868 — FOURTH OF JULY celebration! Program… The procession will be formed on Carson Street with the Silver Star Band, Warren Engine Company No. 1, Curry Engine Company No. 2 and Car of State… citizens on horseback and on foot will go down Minnesota street to King Street to Division … and up Carson Street to the Theater, where exercises are concluded. In the evening a Grand Ball will be held at the District Court. Floor managers are Henry Rhodes, Sam C. Wright, T.J. Edwards and M.G. Cavanaugh. Tickets — $1.50.

140 Years Ago

New bell: The Curry boys got their new bell. The sidewalk fellows were out in force and succeeded in getting the bell safely in position. They gave it a few rings and will reserve the grand ringing for the Fourth of July.

120 Years Ago

A straw: When a popular teacher like Miss Mary Roberts resigns, it is usually a sign that the school's loss is apt to some one else's gain. (Mary Roberts from Foreman-Roberts house).

100 Years Ago

Camp Fire Girls: Eight Carson maidens are planning a trans-Sierra hike to Lake Tahoe to spend a week at a camp near Glenbrook. The girls will adopt a daily routine with regular time to arise, regular hours for meals and a certain distance to hike. They are looking for a chaperone. The young ladies are: Frances Yerington, Margaret Spradling, Bertha Anderson, Verla Meyers, Zelma Kitzmeyer, Lena Pattern, Myrtle Dixon and Anna Maude Stern.

70 Years Ago

Classified ads: Lost—Small, tan mongrel dog named Jeepers. Anyone knowing his whereabouts call Dave. For Sale—1942 Hudson business coupe. Very low mileage, $750 cash.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement for Ormsby House: "The largest Fireworks Display in the History of the State of Nevada, compliments R.S.V.P. Group, Greater Nevada Credit Union and the Ormsby House Hotel and Casino… Your 4th of July will never be the same. Ormsby House, 600 South Carson Street."

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote Past Pages for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.