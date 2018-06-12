Past Pages for Wednesday, June 13, 2018

150 Years Ago

A fatal mining accident occurred last Saturday evening at Virginia. Henry Bates, a carman employed in the Chollar hoisting works was so severely injured by a fall from the dump that he died Sunday afternoon.

130 Years Ago

The Appeal has just received private advice from Washington that Major Dennis is to be removed by the President from his office at the Mint on the grounds he edited a partisan newspaper while he was holding office.

100 Years Ago

A delegation of Fallon farmers has called on Adjutant General Sullivan soliciting his aid to have the government grant furloughs to a number of enlisted men stationed at Camps Fremont and McDowell so that then can be released from duty to work the season on the farms of Churchill County.

70 Years Ago

That construction on Carson's long awaited hospital will begin in the near future was evident today. Arnold Millard, president of the Carson-Tahoe Hospital association, said that bids on the project would be opened July 2 by the hospital trustees.

50 Years Ago

The Highway Patrol provided security for Gov. Paul Laxalt today after a shooting involving the deputy sheriff and an apparent burglar occurred in the driveway to the Governor's Mansion. Laxalt, his wife, six children and a niece were inside the house during the shooting.

30 Years Ago

A small, 100-year-old wood cabin tucked away among homes in Glenbrook, high-rent southeast shore area of Lake Tahoe has burned to the ground. No one was injured in the blaze.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.