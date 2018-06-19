Past Pages for Wednesday, June 20, 2018

150 Years Ago

The Fourth of July Committee met yesterday and appointed H. Abraham and M.P. Haines a committee to collect the necessary funds for the celebration. The secretary of the committee was instructed to issue invitations to the various societies, secret and others, the firemen, children, etc., to join in the procession.

130 Years Ago

The three men who murdered John Lowell, the El Dorado County (Cal.) rancher, and buried his remains in a cellar on the ranch have been arrested. There is no question as to the guilt of all, but who originated the plot is a matter of mystery yet.

100 Years Ago

The Odd Fellows are having their day in Carson today. Last night the Rebekahs had the floor, literally, and exemplified the work of their branch of the order in what was said by those present to be a most excellent manner. This morning the Grand Lodge met and after listening to the report of some of the grand officers adjourned for lunch. The special amusement for the visitors today will consist of an auto ride.

70 Years Ago

Lowdown of Pertinent Carson Facts Made Available to Inform Visitors. Carson has many claims to fame besides being the smallest capital city in the world. That doesn't amount to much, anyhow, as some original soul is always telling everybody that it is a small world. Carson can claim that George Washington never slept here. The same can be said for many of our other visitors, because they have neither the time nor desire to sleep. Even Mark Twain couldn't stand the pace. He had to move to Virginia City.

50 Years Ago

The National Rifle Association, its amazing record of blocking strict federal gun control in jeopardy, has begun its counter-attack following the assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy with a $30.95 pistol.

30 Years Ago

A series of rulings on Friday cleared the way for this week's start of the trial of a South Lake Tahoe man accused of sexually assaulting two Reno-area green-age girls and strangling their chaperones.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.