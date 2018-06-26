Past Pages for Wednesday, June 27, 2018

150 Years Ago

Auction Sale. A sale of Household Furniture, Stoves, etc., will take place this morning at Cormack's auction room at 10 o'clock. Go and buy something.

130 Years Ago

Truckee, June 23. The entire business portion of Sierra City, except one store, was destroyed by fire early this morning. The loss is over $40,000; insurance, $7,000.

100 Years Ago

Exit — sauerkraut! Enter — choucrout! (Pronounced shoocroot). The German name of the well-known eatable heretofore referred to as sauerkraut has been thrown to the discard. Today it was introduced to the world under a brand new name, choucrout. And furthermore, it was announced that sauerkraut is not German, but from Belgium.

70 Years Ago

A two-week summer vacation, courtesy of the U.S. Navy, is available to 800 men of high school age. The "vacation" is part of the Navy's latest training scheme in which the young applicants will get a taste of a sailor's life.

50 Years Ago

Elaine Newton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Newton of New Brunswick, was chosen Miss Country Music Nevada Thursday at the Pioneer Auditorium in Reno.

30 Years Ago

Years of frustration will end this fall for several hundred Lake Tahoe property owners in Nevada when the state begins buying their unbuildable, environmentally-fragile lots.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.