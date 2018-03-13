Past Pages for Wednesday, March 14, 2018

150 Years Ago

The burnt district: Chinatown is being rebuilt and several new shanties erected. An enterprising Chinese man started a secondhand brickyard. We asked why they didn't build more. The man replied, "Not much money, hard time in Chinatown."

140 Years Ago

Pencil scratchings: When growlers go to work and assist in the development of the good mines we have in this county, we will have better times than ever.

100 Years Ago

Zeppelins make attack on London: Three Zeppelins participated in an air raid on England. Four bombs were dropped on Hull. The other balloons wandered over remote districts and bombed the open country. It was the first Zeppelin raid since fall.

Recommended Stories For You

50 Years Ago

Mr. Bullfrog: Bullfrogs are now game fish instead of game animals. Sportsmen are notified that they are now within the law if they have a fishing license while catching frogs.

20 Years Ago

Geese problem: Panda, a black and white Border Collie, has a job chasing geese off the Empire Ranch Golf Course.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.