Past Pages for Wednesday, March 7, 2018

150 Years Ago

Camels for Central Park, New York: Fourteen camels, raised in Camp Verde, Texas, are to be shipped to and placed in Central Park. Some years ago a lot of camels were imported by the War Department for use in the transportation of supplies across the desert regions of New Mexico.

140 Years Ago

The new dollar: Blanks for the new dollar have been cut at the Carson Mint, and the female employees will begin adjusting them. The dies will soon be here and then look out for some elegantly executed silver legal tender.

130 Years Ago

Clem Berry: Clem is on the street from twilight to the unchristian hours of morning crying tomales (sic), and selling his toothsome dish to the Scribes and Pharisees who haunt the night. His voice, which is likened unto a wild ass howling in the wilderness, resounds through the silent city from end to end. Some say that Clem rings in jackrabbit for chicken, but we doubt this, as Clem would not walk out into the sagebrush to chase the fleeting rabbit when the chickens roost as low as they do in Carson. No one can beat the delicious tomales made by Clem.

110 Years Ago

WWI Poem by Francis T. Smith (in part):

Float thou majestically,

Proudly, triumphantly,

Every protectingly,

Flag of the free …

Strengthen us lest we fall

Inspiring one and all,

Urging thy righteous call,

Under God's will.

70 Years Ago

Carson Brewing Company has suspended operations due to material shortages and increasing costs. The company has provided continuous service since September 1, 1862. It was in operation two years before Nevada was admitted to the union. Hops used to cost 15 cents a pound, but this year the cost went to 98 cents.

Advertisement: "Carson City's famous old Brewery Bar is still open and will continue to remain open to serve its patrons despite the fact the Carson Brewery no longer is manufacturing Tahoe Beer on a wholesale basis, Nels Glover, Prop."

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Wallace Theaters — all shows before 6 p.m. only $4.25. Northgate movies 10: "The Wedding Singer," "Dark City," Krippendorf's Tribe," "Titanic" best picture and director nominee, and "As Good As it Gets."

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.