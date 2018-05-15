Past Pages for Wednesday, May 16, 2018

150 Years Ago

Three Years Old: "The 'Carson Daily Appeal' became three years old yesterday and begins its fourth year and seventh volume. Having been born into the world of journalism immediately subsequent to the suppression of the armed rebellion, its three years' existence has been contemporaneous with the supplement to the war of secession … Anyhow, here the Appeal is part and parcel of the permanent institutions of Carson City; a partner in its fortunes; a partaker of its hopes; and a sharer in the faith which strengthens and sustains its patient, industrious stout hearted citizens …" –H. R. Mighels, Editor

140 Years Ago

Washoe Lake: It is quite shallow, and it is said it can easily be drained. Once a ditch has been cut at the lower end, the lake will sluice out a canal and drain itself, leaving about six square miles of excellent agricultural land to be added to Washoe Valley. (Reno Journal)

130 Years Ago

Drinking: The Justice of the Supreme Court should be a total abstinence man, while a Congressman might be permitted to lush to a moderate extent. With the Deacon's gradation of bibulous license, nobody on the state ticket higher than Superintendent of Public Instruction should be a confirmed drunkard, and a case of genuine predicaments only tolerated in a Regent of the State University.

110 Years Ago

Hot Springs purchased: Dr. J. F. Seaton of Stockton, Calif., has spent many years at the leading hot springs. This week he closed a deal on the Fulstone Hot Springs three miles below Genoa. The properties of the water show excellent medicinal minerals. A $10,000 sanitarium will be built. Price paid for the property $7,500. (Record Courier)

70 Years Ago

Photo caption: Treetop on high — Town boosters of Greensburg, Ind., were happy as the famed aspen tree — atop the courthouse 110 feet above the ground — showed evidence it was still alive by bursting into leaves. This strange phenomena first noticed in 1870 has captured international attention.

20 Years Ago

Kenny Guinn: Kenny Guinn filed for governor. He wants to make it clear he plans to study and set priorities before making any dramatic changes. He plans to talk with state employees about offering to "catch them up" with their local counterparts. Counterparts make 18-22 percent more for a given job.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.