Past Pages for Wednesday, May 2, 2018

150 Years Ago

Curry Engine Company celebration: The boys will turn out in full, and their machine and hose carriage will be burnished and decorated in splendid state. There will be a parade, after which a collation will be served at the Engine House. The Warrens will take place in the procession, hauling their hose, delegations of firemen from Virginia (City) will be in attendance and an elegant supper prepared. Hope rain storms and zephyrs may not interrupt the proceedings.

140 Years Ago

A little run: A team attached to a wagon became frightened near the flume and took a little run. The horses who were not over lively belied their looks when they saw a lot of wood skipping out of the flume, and they started to skip. The driver held on bravely for a quarter of a mile. No one was hurt and nothing broken.

130 Years Ago

Gum: Ten young women in Reno have just sprang (sic) into notoriety by engaging in a public gum chewing match. The winner was Miss Mansey, who chewed 18 boxes. The present gum chewing craze is calculated to cause people to pray for an epidemic of lockjaw to sweep the country.

110 Years Ago

Victim of pneumonia: Emily Newnham, one of the oldest residents of this city, passed away at her home. Pneumonia was the cause of her death. She was born in Illinois and would have been 61 years of age. She came to Carson City 43 years ago and made Carson City her home. Eight children survive: Albert, Jesse and John Newnham, Mrs. Wallace Evans, Mrs. Peter Crow, Mrs. Harris and Misses Bertha and Annie Newnham. Funeral arrangements will be held at her residence.

50 Years Ago

Carson Chatters (Carson High School), Senior Sketches: Meet "Vic" Pardini, a well-known figure around Carson High. He will be greatly missed after graduating this year. Vic has attracted many friends. These friends include his fellow classmates, faculty and townspeople. Vic has earned letters in football and in track twice, and is a member of the relay team, a sprinter and an excellent shot putter. He is associated with various activities and is the president of the chorus and member of Block "C." He performed in the senior play and entertained the audience with two songs between acts. After graduating, he plans on furthering his vocal education at a music school.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Fire — Beth Walsh of Encore Consignment surveys the damage in her store after a downtown fire forced her and her husband to close temporarily. Many of those businesses are still cleaning up. The fire was located in the abandoned garage at 406 S. Carson St.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.